BILLINGS — A truck exploded in a parking lot on Billings' West End Thursday afternoon, sending a plume of flames into the air at 2950 King Avenue West.

See video of the scene below:

Truck explosion caught on camera in Billings parking lot; no injuries reported

In a release, Billings firefighters said a full-size pickup truck was pulling an asphalt mixing trailer, and the fire was deemed to be accidental.

The explosion happened just after 1 p.m. in the parking lot of a multiple-shop complex. No one was in the truck or right around it when it went up in flames, and no injuries were reported.

Courtesy: Taylor Bromgard Video from inside Bullfrog Spas

Several viewers captured the explosion on camera. One of the businesses, Bullfrog Spas, caught the explosion on their security cameras, showing the doors blowing open.

Taylor Bromgard, an employee at the store, told MTN that a crew was working to reline the parking lot, and luckily no one was in the truck when the fire began. Bromgard said a propane tank behind the truck is blamed for the explosion, and was glad no one was injured.