MEDORA— The Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library opened to the public Saturday morning, bringing thousands of visitors to Medora.

People traveled to the grand opening from all over the country, which took place on the country’s 250th anniversary.

Watch the report below:

Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library opens to the public

“The energy here, the beautiful skies—people from all over the state and nation being here—what a treasure for our state,” said Bismarck resident Greg Vetter.

Related: First look: Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library to open for America’s 250th Anniversary

“Teddy Roosevelt has always been a pretty significant interest for our family, because our family, even since I was little, has been interested in conservation,” said Sonya Rynas, a visitor from Virginia, who attended with family members from New Mexico and Tennessee.

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Bishop Austin Vetter traveled from Helena to give an invocation over the library opening.

“I was invited because I’m the first native-born North Dakotan to become a Roman Catholic bishop,” said Vetter, bishop of the Diocese of Helena. “In Montana, we have such a love for the outdoors, and we have that in common with Theodore Roosevelt.

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President Trump visited the library Wednesday.

The library is 96,000 square feet and sits on a 93-acre campus near Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

It features interactive exhibits and artifacts showcasing Roosevelt’s life, such as a room depicting his Elkhorn Ranch and his famous journal entry from 1884 saying, "The light has gone out of my life,” following the deaths of his wife and mother.

“I am confident that TR would have loved it,” said North Dakota Gov. Kelly Armstrong in his grand opening speech.

Medora is celebrating the grand opening and Independence Day with a drone show over the library Saturday night.