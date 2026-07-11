A 15-year-old boy says he was assaulted by an employee at Lake Hills Golf Course in Billings Heights on the 4th of July, but witnesses are offering differing accounts of what happened near the third tee.

Watch Lake Hills Golf Course incident update here:

Teen assault claim at Billings golf course draws conflicting witness accounts

The teen's family says a Lake Hills employee purposely rammed the boy with a golf cart.

However, a man who says he was within five feet of both the teen and the golf course worker described a different sequence of events.

That witness told MTN the employee pulled on the boy's shirt, initiating contact, but also said the teen fought back, punching the man several times and busting his lip.

The teen's grandmother does not deny that the teen struck the employee.

Billings police confirmed officers have spoken with several witnesses.

Police confirmed the 15-year-old suffered an abrasion on his lower leg, but no charges have been filed.

Another witness told MTN the group of about 10 was kicked off the course after driving through bunkers and misbehaving.

The grandmother said that did not happen, telling MTN the group left on its own because of the hot temperatures.

Billings police said they are unaware of anyone being kicked off the course.

Lake Hills Golf Club management declined to comment.

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