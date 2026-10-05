Suspect shot, killed by law enforcement on Billings South Side

A suspect was shot and killed by law enforcement on Billings South Side Monday afternoon, according to Billings police.

Billings police and the state Division of Criminal Investigation are at the scene near the corner of Eighth Avenue South and South 28th Street investigating, Billings police said on social media.

No Billings police officers were injured, according to police.

Billings police said they would release more information and hold a news conference once the investigation is complete.

Police are asking the public to stay out of the area.