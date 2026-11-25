LAUREL — An assembly at Laurel High School is raising questions from some students about whether they knew they had a choice to attend.

The event was hosted by Club America, a high school program affiliated with Turning Point USA.

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Students question if Laurel High School assembly was required or optional

What started as a typical Monday at Laurel High School took an unexpected turn for some students, who say they were sent to an assembly they believed they were required to attend.

"We were all brought into a mandatory assembly during flex," senior Matias Jimenez said. "It ended up going into class time. So a lot of people missed almost like a full 20 minutes of their third period."

The event was hosted by Club America, a high school program affiliated with Turning Point USA.

Turning Point was founded by conservative activist Charlie Kirk in 2012, with a mission of organizing young people around conservative principles.

Students say that connection was visible at the event.

"There was a big booth outside of the auditorium that had a bunch of Turning Point merchandise. Like they had 'We Are Charlie Kirk' bracelets and then a bunch of pins with all of these messages on them," Jimenez said.

But for the students I spoke with, the bigger concern wasn't simply who hosted it. It was whether they had a choice to be there.

"Everyone from school was there unless they chose to skip. So it wasn't something that we could just avoid. It was something that the entire school was brought into," Jimenez said.

Senior Loralei Towes says that choice should have been clear from the start.

"I think if it was optional that students would be able to choose whether they wanted to go listen to that, that it would be more okay," Towes said.

But school administrators say this assembly was optional and that some students did opt out. The district acknowledges that choice could have been communicated more clearly, and says it will provide a clearer opt-out in the future.

The assembly featured Anthony Watson, a former Olympian and Turning Point USA contributor, who students say delivered a largely motivational message.

"His main message was just about working harder and just really focusing in school and just working harder," Towes said.

The district agrees, saying Watson's presentation itself was not political. But some students say there was political content before Watson ever took the stage.

"We got a message from (Montana U.S. Sen.) Steve Daines kind of talking and complaining about the radical left," Jimenez said.

And that's something the district now acknowledges. Administrators say they had told Club America the assembly could not be political. But they say the welcome video from the Republican Daines included political references they didn't expect.

In an email to parents, the district said, "We were not happy with it and have addressed with the organization. We will not have a repeat of this situation."

The district says in the future, it will better communicate to students both the purpose of assemblies and their choice to opt out.