Strike looming at Sibanye Stillwater mine as contract talks fall apart

Shifts were paused Thursday night at the Sibanye-Stillwater Metallurgical Complex as a strike now looms at the Stillwater Mine.

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Strike looming at Sibanye Stillwater mine as contract talks break down

The union says it will commence a strike beginning at 7 a.m. this Thursday at Stillwater County's largest employer, which includes the met complex and the main mine.

A message sent to union members stated the decision was made “Due to the Company’s refusal to bargain in good faith to a fair contract and their unlawful, premature declaration of impasse.”

The two sides have been trying to reach a new contract deal since April.

Sibanye Americas Senior Vice President and General Counsel Health McDowell called the development terribly disappointing.

McDowell says a tentative agreement had been reached, but it was not ratified by the union-- which balked at changes to the incentive structure.

McDowell says changes are needed to plan for long-term sustainability.

She says Sibanye wants to keep talking, but says the company decided to pause work until it's determined how things will go.

A strike would impact some 750 employees and their families at the mine and the company's recycling smelter in Columbus.

South Africa-based Sibanye Stillwater operates the main Stillwater mine, the Columbus smelter (met complex) and the East Boulder mine near Big Timber. The company is Montana's largest producer of platinum and palladium, which are used in the manufacturing of jewelry, catalytic converters in vehicles and electronics.

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Stillwater Mine union workers gather for town hall as contract negotiations continue