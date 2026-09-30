CROW AGENCY, Mont. — A tombstone, believed to have been stolen from the Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument more than 40 years ago, was returned to the battlefield during a ceremony Tuesday attended by representatives of the National Park Service, the FBI, the U.S. Army and community partners. The event recognized both the soldier associated with the marker and the cooperation that led to its recovery.

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Stolen tombstone found inside wall, returned to Little Bighorn Battlefield

The marker's discovery came during a home renovation in Libby, Montana, where workers found it sealed inside a wall.

"It was hidden in the wall, actually, of a home that was being renovated up in Libby, Montana," said FBI supervisory special agent Christopher S. Dudley.

The stone was then surrendered to American Legion Post 97, helping set in motion the effort to return it to Custer National Cemetery at Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument in Crow Agency, Montana.

Grace Stewart/MTN News Christopher S. Dudley, supervisory special agent with FBI, speaks with MTN about recovery efforts for missing grave marker.

The case dates back decades. Investigators believe the theft could have occurred well before it was reported missing.

"This stone could have really disappeared anywhere between 1930 and 1970 even," Dudley said.

It was the National Park Service that first identified the marker as missing after reviewing historical photographs of the cemetery.

"Looking at historical photographs, our NPS staff realized that a marker was missing," said Battlefield Superintendent James Novitsky.

Grace Stewart/MTN News James Novitsky speaks with MTN about returned grave marker.

Information about the missing marker was received by the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch and referred to the FBI, which recovered the marker with assistance from partners including the American Legion.

"This is a meaningful moment for Little Bighorn Battlefield," Novitsky said. "After more than 40 years, this marker has returned to the place where it belongs. We are grateful to the investigators, partners and members of the community whose efforts made that possible, and we are honored to once again care for this piece of the battlefield's history."

Novitsky described the recovery as a team effort.

"This just shows a great collaboration between not only the Park Service, the FBI, the First Cavalry Division and also the American Legion out of Libby, Montana," Novitsky said.

The ceremony included representatives of Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument, the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch, the FBI and the U.S. Army's 7th Cavalry Regiment and 1st Cavalry Division. Army personnel provided ceremonial support, including an honor guard and military honors.

Command Sgt. Maj. Justin Mansfield, Command Sergeant Major of 1st Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, said the return of the marker represents something far greater than a recovered stone.

Grace Stewart/MTN News Command Sergeant Major Justin P. Mansfield describes importance of recognizing fallen soldier with recovered tombstone.

"While this person might be unnamed, it shouldn't stop our obligation and responsibility and our enduring spirit to recognize that sacrifice... this demonstrates our enduring commitment within the Army to always recognize the sacrifices of others," Mansfield said.

The FBI said the thief likely died long ago. The marker's return also highlights the role the public can play in recovering stolen cultural and historic resources, with information remaining valuable to investigators even decades after an object disappears.