State: Violations corrected at Meadow Gold milk processing plant in Billings

BILLINGS — The Montana Department of Livestock has withdrawn its notice to suspend Meadow Gold's license after inspectors confirmed violations at the Billings milk processing plant have been corrected.

The department released a statement Friday saying a morning inspection found all violations corrected.

Meadow Gold, which is owned by the Dairy Farmers of America, was facing a suspension of the plant after the state received numerous reports of milk going bad before the stamped expiration dates. The violations included dirty equipment, mold, residue buildup and other conditions that inspectors said could contaminate milk products.

The reason for the spoilage has not been confirmed. State officials said inspectors have identified multiple areas of noncompliance but have not determined the exact cause with complete certainty.

The Department of Livestock also said it is not aware of any credible reports of illness linked to the premature milk spoilage issue and emphasized there is no indication the problems originated with the dairies supplying milk to the plant.

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