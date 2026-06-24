A little over a year since ground was broken on what will become the new St. Vincent Regional Hospital, the new building is beginning to take shape.

Watch the video below:

St. Vincent accepts $5M donation as construction of new Billings hospital continues

It’s a huge project that will not only change Billings’ skyline but also enhance healthcare for patients across the region.

“It’s hard to believe that we broke ground a little over a year ago and already nearly five floors completed with the steel and still rising up behind us, as you see,” says Intermountain Health’s Tyler Wiltgen, executive director for philanthropy for Montana and Wyoming.

“In the end, it will be a 14-story building, so one of the elevator shafts that you can see behind me represents almost the halfway point of the building,” he says.

Wiltgen says a mild winter helped construction get ahead of schedule for awhile, but windy weather slowed things down a bit since then.

It’s a full replacement of the old hospital.

“It’s just going to completely blow the roof off of what we are doing here at St. Vincent,” Wiltgen says.

Intermountain Health also announced a big gift to its pediatrics program.

“The Fortin Family Foundations has committed $5 million to our campaign that coincides along with this hospital project. They’ve had a real heart for children and that legacy continues. Their gift will support pediatrics in this new facility, and we couldn’t be more grateful,” Wiltgen says.

If all goes as planned, and so far it is, the new hospital will open in 2029.