Billings — For thousands of Montana football fans, the road to the Brawl of the Wild leads to Bozeman this weekend. But with snow falling ahead of the rivalry game, getting there could look a little different this year.

Watch why one Billings Bobcat fan is making the trek despite the conditions:

Snow won’t stop diehard Bobcat fan from making trip to Brawl of the Wild

For Tap Inn owner Rick Steinmetz, however, bad weather isn't enough to keep him home.

“No. No. No. Not at all. Not at all,” Steinmetz said when asked whether difficult road conditions could stop him from making the trip.

Steinmetz said he has made similar drives before.

“Even last year for the playoff game, we had a big snowstorm,” he said. “Took us a little longer to get there, but I wouldn't miss them.”

As the first snow started falling in Billings Friday, Steinmetz was packing up to head straight to Bozeman.

At his Tap Inn off Broadwater Avenue, Cat and Griz games regularly fill the screens. But for Saturday's Brawl of the Wild, Steinmetz won't be watching from his bar.

Grace Stewart/MTN News Rick Steinmetz speaks with MTN about his travel plans to the Brawl of the Wild game in Bozeman.

“I'll be up in Bozeman for the game,” Steinmetz said. “We'll set up tomorrow morning about 7, 7:30 in the morning. Start barbecuing and cooking.”

Steinmetz has been a Bobcat season-ticket holder for about 20 years, and this year's trip started a day early.

“I'm driving up today, actually,” he said Friday. “I'm leaving here as soon as we get done with the interview, probably.”

Of course, it isn't hard to find fans supporting the other side of Montana's biggest college football rivalry.

Dennis Dinardi has been a University of Montana Grizzlies fan for decades, a decision he jokingly traces back to his marriage.

Grace Stewart/MTN News Dennis Dinardi speaks to MTN about his love for the University of Montana Grizzleys in Billings.

“Probably 50 years ago when I married my wife,” Dinardi said. “All of her family are Cat fans, so I decided we should be Griz fans.”

Dinardi said the divided loyalties have made for some entertaining family gatherings, particularly around Thanksgiving.

While Dinardi isn't planning to attend Saturday's game, Steinmetz said neither the weather nor the price of his ticket could convince him to stay away.

He said someone recently offered him $900 for one of his tickets.

“There's no way I'd sell them,” Steinmetz said. “I've said that for years. There's no way I'd sell my tickets to make money off of it.”

For Steinmetz, the Brawl of the Wild is about more than football. It's about the bragging rights that come with one of the state's biggest rivalries.

“If the Cats happen to beat the Griz, you get to riddle them. And the Griz beat the Cats, and they get to riddle us,” he said.

So while plenty of fans will watch the game from somewhere warm Saturday, Steinmetz will be outside in Bozeman, tailgating and taking in the rivalry.

And if the weather turns cold?

Steinmetz wouldn't have it any other way.

“I'd rather have cold weather than hot weather any day of the week,” he said. “That's what football's about, man.”