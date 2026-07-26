YELLOWSTONE COUNTY — Visitors from all over gathered at Pompeys Pillar National Monument for the annual Signature Day celebration, honoring William Clark's famous signature carved into the rock.

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Signature Day celebration honors William Clark at Pompeys Pillar

Clark carved his signature into the rock in 1806, making it one of the few remaining physical marks left by the expedition still visible today.

Friends of Pompeys Pillar Vice President Jeff Sherman said the day draws visitors with presentations, dances, and opportunities to experience the history.

"This is, one time was the only on-site physical evidence of the expedition. Anything else that they had, a lot of it they had taken back and none of their other markings had survived. But this has been here throughout all the years. And it is still the only place you can go really and see exactly where Clark was, you know, within a few feet," Sherman said.