BILLINGS — A Yellowstone County program has prevented more than 3,500 jail days this year while providing much-needed labor to local nonprofits.

Watch how the program helped one Billings mom:

Sheriff's Labor Detail saves jail space, helps Billings nonprofits

Several years ago, Diana Redding walked into a courtroom facing a choice: spend 20 days in the Yellowstone County jail or spend 10 days working in the community.

She chose the latter.

Redding was sentenced to Yellowstone County’s Sheriff’s Labor Detail program, which allows some people convicted of lower-level offenses to serve their sentences working at nonprofit organizations rather than behind bars.

For Redding, that meant spending her days sorting clothes and stocking shelves at Gratitude in Action, a Billings nonprofit and thrift store focused on recovery and sober living.

The program allowed her to schedule her labor around her job and, importantly, her children.

“My kids went to school, so I’d take them to school and go there, and then you get done at two,” Redding said. “I just did all my days off, so it didn’t affect my work either.”

Without that option, Redding said life could have changed quickly.

“If I didn’t, I would have just been leaving in cuffs that day and then having to call my family to make arrangements for my kids,” she said.

Grace Stewart/MTN News Diana Redding meets MTN at Gratitude in Action in South Billings to discuss Sheriff Labor Detail.

Captain Brandon Smart, commander of the Yellowstone County Detention Facility, said the Sheriff’s Labor Detail has existed for more than a decade and is intended for people convicted of certain lesser offenses. Violent felonies and sex offenses are excluded.

Participants receive two days of jail credit for each day they work through the program, Smart said.

Smart said the program has prevented more than 3,500 jail days in 2026 and reduced jail bookings by more than 10%.

“Everywhere we look, we’re brimming over with people,” Smart said.

The additional room is especially significant as Yellowstone County continues to grapple with overcrowding at its detention facility following the failure of a bond that would have expanded the jail.

Grace Stewart/MTN News Lieutenant Dan Rickett shows off Sheriff Labor Detail office at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.

Smart said without programs diverting eligible people from the detention facility, the county would face an even more overcrowded jail.

The program also provides another benefit outside the jail.

Gratitude in Action founder Terri Todd said her organization has worked with Sheriff’s Labor Detail participants since 2019. The nonprofit generally receives one or two workers each weekday, sometimes more.

They clean, unload donations, sort merchandise and perform other work necessary to keep the thrift store operating.

Todd said Gratitude in Action recorded roughly 4,600 volunteer hours last year, though those hours include volunteers beyond the Sheriff’s Labor Detail program.

The extra manpower allows the organization to process more donated merchandise and serve more people. Todd said Gratitude in Action provided nearly 300 vouchers to people referred by 15 Yellowstone County agencies in one recent month.

“That kind of manpower is absolutely important,” Todd said.

According to Smart, participants currently pay $25 for each day they participate in the labor detail. They are not paid for their work. Smart said those fees help the program offset some of its own costs while nonprofits receive labor they might otherwise have to pay for.

Grace Stewart/MTN News Terri Todd with Gratitude in Action helps customers check out at G. I. A. thrift store in South Billings.

That benefit has recently extended to Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Smart said he was told the labor detail's recent work at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, including painting and cleaning its new facility, saved the organization tens of thousands of dollars in labor costs.

Participants work with nonprofits throughout Yellowstone County and have also performed community work such as picking up trash and shoveling snow, according to the sheriff’s office.

For Redding, however, the program's value was much more personal.

“I was just thankful that I had this option,” she said.

It was an option that allowed her to serve her sentence while continuing to work, care for her children and return home each night.

Years later, she returned to the same thrift store where she once completed her labor detail.