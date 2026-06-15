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Sheriff identifies Park County deputy charged with assault

park co sheriff badge.jpg
Park County Sheriff's Office
park co sheriff badge.jpg
Posted

Authorities have identified the Park County sheriff's deputy who was arrested and charge in Livingston last week.

Deputy Jeff Jackson was charged in state court with family member assault, unlawful restraint and custodial interference, according to the Park County Sheriff's Office.

According to police citations, Jackson was accused of physically restraining a family member, causing minor injuries, and removing another person from the home.

The case was assigned to a Sweet Grass County judge Friday after a recusal by a Park County judge.

Jackson was released from jail after posting a $10,000 bond.

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