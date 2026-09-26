Settlement targets Native American history in Montana schools

A lawsuit over how Montana schools teach Native American history is nearing an end.

A judge recently granted a joint motion for preliminary approval of a settlement in the class action lawsuit, which was filed against the state by Montana tribes and more than a dozen other plaintiffs.

DuPois-Pabo v. Montana Office of Public Education alleged that Montana violated a state constitutional mandate to teach Indian Education for all in K-12 public schools.

For more than two decades, IEFA has required that schools teach all students about the histories, cultures, and contributions of indigenous peoples of the region, but implementation varied widely across school districts.

The agreement requires schools to demonstrate that IEFA is integrated across curriculum areas, that funds are used appropriately, and that tribal nations play a part in developing programs.

“For years, the law existed without meaningful oversight,” said ACLU Montana Legal Director Alex Rate. “Now there are clear systems to help ensure the state and school districts fulfill obligations that already exist under the Montana Constitution and IEFA.

A public comment period is now in effect with a final approval hearing set for December.