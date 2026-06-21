Second Anaconda bar shooting in 10 months has Montana bar owner rethinking security

BILLINGS — Billings bar owners and employees are rethinking security measures after a shooting at Carmel's Bar in Anaconda happened on Saturday night.

The incident left one person shot and another person arrested, though no other details have been released at this time.

Click here for reaction from Billings bar workers:

Second Anaconda bar shooting in 10 months has Billings bar owner rethinking security

It is the second shooting at an Anaconda bar in 10 months. Last August, Michael Brown opened fire at the Owl Bar, killing four people and triggering a weeks-long manhunt before authorities tracked him down.

At the Tap Inn in Billings, employees are feeling the weight of the latest incident.

"Oh I feel awful for them," Bartender Tammy Scheeler said. "I just hope that they don't lose faith or lose hope."

Owner Rick Steimmetz echoed his employees condolences.

"My heart is out to them, you know what I'm saying?" Steimmetz said. "I wouldn't wish that upon anybody,"

Scheeler said the back-to-back shootings have changed how she looks at the job.

"It's scary to be honest. What the hell is going on in this world?" Scheeler said. "It makes you look at every person that walks in the door that you don't recognize a little differently, a little more cautiously."

Steimmetz said it raises questions about security on his own premises.

"Makes you kind of think about it a little bit more of what you can do to prevent it," Steimmetz said. "You feel it. It still touches home with you."

Steimmetz said the Tap Inn currently has cameras, but he fears that additional protocols still would not guarantee safety.

"You try to prevent it the best you can. I don't know if there's a way around it or not yet," Steimmetz said.

Scheeler said that it created an eerie feeling coming to work on Sunday.

"Anytime something happens, a robbery even, you start to be concerned," Scheeler said.