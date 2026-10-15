BILLINGS, Mont. — Every day, hundreds of students walk to school in Billings. Now, a growing number of bright green safety signs are reminding drivers to slow down and watch for children, while also honoring the memory of Chase Lantz, a young student who was killed while walking to school.

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Safety signs honoring Chase Lantz placed at Billings schools

For Sheri Pope, the effort began after the loss of her husband, Carey, in 2019.

After his death, Pope wanted to find a meaningful way to continue the values he lived by: helping others and making the community safer.

That vision became a project that has resulted in more than 30 safety signs being donated to local schools.

"After my husband passed away, I wanted to dedicate something to the way that my husband lived," Pope said Thursday.

The signs feature a bright green character designed to catch drivers' attention and encourage them to slow down near schools.

According to Pope, community members have already noticed a difference.

"Some of the folks who contacted me have said that they have seen the signs and they have seen people slowing down and observing the safety signs," she said.

The project has become a family effort.

Fourth-grader Camryn Pope said helping create and place the signs has given young people an opportunity to make a positive impact.

"We decided to make one of those sammies for every school because people just go so fast on roads and it could be pretty dangerous," Camryn said. "So we decided to make the world a better and safer place."

As awareness grows, so does interest in the program. Pope said she continues to receive requests for additional signs from schools and community members

One of the newest signs is headed to Canyon Creek School, where staff says the reminder is especially valuable for students and families traveling to and from school.

"It was really cool that we could use something at our school that isn't part of the school district, and that we really could use something out here for ours," said teacher Sheena Cain.

For Cain, the sign represents more than traffic safety.

"Knowing that his legacy gets to be part of Canyon Creek, it's heartwarming," Cain said.

For Chase's mother, Mariya Lantz, the signs serve as a powerful reminder that her son's life continues to have an impact on others.

"What happened to my kid was definitely a tragedy," Lantz said. "But to see the support from the community and just the way that they've rallied around, having his legacy live on has honored my heart and made my heart feel full even just moments at a time. "

She hopes the signs will do more than remember Chase. She hopes they will prevent another family from experiencing the same loss.

"We want to see all the difference in those signs and school zones," Lantz said.

As more signs appear throughout the community, supporters say Chase's legacy lives on through a simple but important message: slow down, stay alert and help keep children safe.