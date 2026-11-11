RiverStone Warns of Possible Measles Exposure at Billings Hospital

BILLINGS, Mont. — RiverStone Health is alerting the public about a possible measles exposure at Intermountain Health St. Vincent Regional Hospital in Billings.

Health officials say an individual who was at the hospital on Sunday, November 8, 2026, tested positive for measles.

The individual is not a Yellowstone County resident.

According to RiverStone Health, anyone who used the hospital's front main lobby elevators between 9:45 and 10:30 p.m. Sunday, November 8, may have been exposed and is asked to contact RiverStone Health Public Health at 406-247-3305.

Hospital staff responded quickly to minimize the risk of exposure. Health officials say the potential exposure was limited to one location and time period.

People who are immune to measles are not considered at risk. Those who are not immune may be able to receive the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine as post-exposure protection.

However, the vaccine must be administered by 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, November 11, to help prevent measles or reduce the severity of symptoms.

RiverStone Health officials say the risk to the broader community is very low.

"I want to recognize the team at Intermountain Health St. Vincent Regional Hospital for the exceptional work they did in responding to this situation," said Jon Forte, Yellowstone

City-County Health Officer and President and CEO of RiverStone Health.

"They identified the concern quickly, took the appropriate precautions, and worked side by side with local public health teams. Those actions significantly limited the opportunity for exposure, and the risk to the broader community is very low."

What to know about measles

Measles is a highly contagious virus that spreads when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes. The virus can remain in the air after an infected person leaves an area.

Symptoms can take up to 21 days to appear and include:

Fever

Runny nose

Red or watery eyes

Rash

Small spots inside the mouth

People with measles can spread the virus from four days before developing a rash through four days afterward.

Infants, young children, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems are at greater risk of serious complications.

The MMR vaccine is the best protection against measles.

According to the CDC, protection may include two doses of a measles-containing vaccine for school-aged children, healthcare workers, college students and international travelers, or one dose for preschool-aged children and adults who are not considered high risk.

People with laboratory-confirmed immunity or a previous laboratory-confirmed measles infection are also considered protected. Adults born before 1957 are generally presumed immune.

Where to get vaccinated

MMR vaccines are available through the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic at 123 South 27th Street in Billings.

Appointments can be scheduled at RiverStoneHealth.org/Immunizations or by calling 406-247-3382.

The vaccine is covered by insurance or available at no cost to people who are uninsured.

Anyone who believes they may have been exposed should call ahead before visiting a healthcare facility so staff can take appropriate precautions.