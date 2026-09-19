Residents fear for safety after woman in wheelchair killed crossing street near Billings facility

BILLINGS — Police in Billings are investigating two fatal wheelchair accidents after a 52-year-old woman was struck and killed crossing 7th Avenue South near a local rehabilitation and nursing facility on Sept. 4.

While uncommon, it is the second crash involving electric wheelchairs on Billings streets this month.

Woman in wheelchair killed near Billings rehab facility:

Woman in wheelchair killed crossing street near Billings rehab facility

Police are now investigating and are not yet releasing any details.

A vehicle hit and killed Jeremiah Little Light, 41, while he was in his wheelchair in the Walmart parking lot in the Heights on Sept. 2.

Debra Gunter, 57, was hit and killed on Sep. 4 while crossing 7th Avenue South and North 27th Street.

Residents say she was coming out of a parking lot near Billings Rehab & Nursing, attempting to cross to get to the Sinclair Station, when a pickup truck came around the corner, struck her, and dragged her.

Residents say they are not allowed to smoke on the sidewalk near the facility, so many end up crossing the street — a crossing they say feels dangerous.

"It's scary now just to think about going across that crosswalk, and if they were to turn in, they would not see the chair," said Ronnette Rides Bear, who lives at Billings Rehab & Nursing.

MTN NEWS Police in Billings are investigating two fatal wheelchair accidents after a 52-year-old woman was struck and killed crossing 7th Avenue South near a local rehabilitation and nursing facility on Sept. 4.

"Maniacs, all around here," said Ron McLeod, another resident. "I don't feel safe. So I wait till no one's around, then I cross."

Gunter had been a resident at the facility and was close to being discharged.

Her son, Trevor Gunter, said she had been making progress in her recovery.

"All she had to do was get more exercise in her good leg because she lost a leg," Trevor said.

Trevor said his mother had been at the facility for six months and was nearly ready to leave.

"Just crossing the street, I think she had challenges," Trevor said. "But other than that, she was doing fine."

Friends at the facility remembered Gunter as a warm and generous person.

"She was the kindest, warm-hearted person you'd ever want to meet," said Jeff Horton, another resident. "Always had a smile. Very wonderful woman. She was my best friend."

"Her infectious smile, she just had an infectious smile," said Wendy Cristman. "She was a very kind and loving woman and very giving."

Gunter was also a regular at the Sinclair Station, where workers remembered her fondly.

"She was very sweet," said Katie Hoshall, Sinclair Station clerk. "She was always the first one to yell out my name and say hi every morning."

Management at Billings Rehab & Nursing declined to go on camera or comment on the facility's smoking policy or Gunter's accident.

Trevor said he holds no hard feelings over his mother's death and is waiting for answers.

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