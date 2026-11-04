Republican Troy Downing projected to win re-election in eastern Montana House race

U.S. Rep. Troy Downing is projected to win re-election to his eastern Montana congressional seat, according to The Associated Press.

Downing, a Republican from Helena, was leading with 53 percent of the vote when the race was called. Democrat Brian Miller, a Helena attorney, had 36 percent, while Independent Michael Eisenhauer, a Great Falls doctor, had 9 percent. Libertarian Patrick McCracken was also on the ballot.

Downing was the favorite in his mostly conservative district, though Republicans are in danger of losing their narrow majority in the House after several key Democratic victories earlier in the night.

Downing’s 2nd Congressional District covers much of eastern and central Montana, including Billings, Great Falls and Helena.

Downing, 59, grew up in California and has had a home in Montana since 1998. He had a varied career in business, then served in the Air Force after 9/11. He was elected state auditor in 2020, then passed up a chance for a second term to run for Congress in 2024.

Downing had a big fundraising edge in the race, raising $2.7 million. That was more than six times greater than the amount raised by his other three opponents combined.