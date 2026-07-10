Remains of Montana man missing for 47 years identified

NORRIS — The body of a Gallatin County man reported missing 47 years ago has been identified as Clayton Quayle.

Quayle's remains were discovered in August 2025 by a private mining company in the Revenue Flats area of Madison County.

Bing/MTN News Revenue Flats area west of Norris

The Montana State Medical Examiner's Office says Quayle died as a result of homicide. According to a release, the case remains active and is an ongoing homicide investigation.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office, Montana Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), and Bozeman Police Department continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Quayle's death.

Investigators do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information relating to Quayle's death is encouraged to call the Tip Line at (406) 843-5369.

Quayle was the uncle of singer-songwriter Stephanie Quayle and the brother of Steve Quayle.

Quayle's family issued a statement to the public:

"I am in awe of God's mercy in this unprecedented miracle," Steve Quayle stated. "After 47 years, my brother Clayton Quayle's remains have been found. What has felt like a question that would never be answered this side of heaven, through the thorough work of a private mining company west of Norris on the Revenue Flats, his remains were discovered. First and foremost, I want to express my deepest gratitude to retired Gallatin County Sheriff Bill Slaughter, retired Deputy Red Wilson, the Madison County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Duncan Hedges, Deputy Leah Cox, Medical Examiner Willie Kemp, the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Dan Springer, Detective Kyle Hodges, and DCI Agent Jess Medcalf. Through their collaborative work, my brother has been brought home to us. In sharing this publicly, I pray it gives other families the courage to never give up and the faith and hope to keep searching for their missing loved ones. Now, my family and I can lay Clayton to rest and know the immense peace that comes with this closure. We are filled with profound gratitude for the State of Montana, and we are deeply thankful for the unwavering support and assistance provided by the law enforcement agencies."

