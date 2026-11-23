RED LODGE — Skiers and snowboarders will have to wait a few extra days to hit the slopes at Red Lodge Mountain.

The ski area announced Monday that it has postponed its opening day until Thursday, Dec. 3, saying crews need additional time to prepare the mountain for the season.

“We’re disappointed to not open as planned; however, we need just a little bit more time to be able to deliver the experience you expect from Red Lodge Mountain,” General Manager Jean Mikulas said in a letter to guests.

Mikulas said the mountain operations team will continue making snow whenever conditions allow between now and opening day. The ski area typically aims to open the day after Thanksgiving.

While the mountain will remain closed to skiing and snowboarding this weekend, Red Lodge Mountain is still planning to welcome visitors Saturday.

The ski area will host a “Party for Snow” at the Bierstube on Saturday, Nov. 28, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., featuring live music, food and drinks.

“We can’t wait to see you skiing and riding on the mountain on Dec. 3,” Mikulas said.

Red Lodge Mountain said it will continue providing updates as conditions progress.