BILLINGS— New video shows stormwater flooding a Billings underpass Wednesday after the city received just under a half inch of rain.

About two to three feet of water pooled in the underpass at North 13th Street that evening.

Watch video of flooding below:

‘Really difficult’: Storm water floods Billings underpass

Billings resident Kyle Evenson shot video of cars driving through the underpass. One video shows a car getting temporarily stuck in the deepest part of the flooding.

Billings City Council member Bill Kennedy told MTN in an interview Thursday that flooding is common for this underpass.

“It takes a couple hours for the water to go down to make sure it's completely passable,” said Kennedy. “Just during the time of the downpour, it's really difficult.”

Vanessa Willardson/Q2 Bill Kennedy

He said the area’s stormwater drainage system has not received major updates in decades.

“This goes back over 30 years,” he said.

The underpass has one drain to the sewer, and Kennedy told MTN he would like to see more draining infrastructure.

Vanessa Willardson/Q2 Single drain in North 13th Street underpass

“I'd like to make this underpass a priority for future years, to get it on the docket for the state,” he said.

The underpass at Sixth Street West has also faced flooding problems. The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) and DOWL Engineering partnered to fix those problems in 2024.

Related: State: Billings underpass holds strong following spring storm

Mac Fogelsong, Billings City engineer, told MTN News that MDT is planning to bring similar updates to streets such as North 13th Street.

MTN called MDT Thursday for confirmation on this project and has not heard back as of Thursday evening.