Ranchers, farmers and natural-resource professionals could someday be your county commissioners, state legislators or even members of Congress.

But before they're making public policy, a Montana State University Extension program is working to make sure they can advocate for the industries those decisions could affect.

Watch REAL Montana story here:

REAL Montana program trains agriculture and natural-resource leaders who could one day shape state policy

About 20 people in the latest Resource Education & Agriculture Leadership or REAL Montana class recently came to KTVQ in Billings as part of a seminar focused in part on how to communicate with the public.

The two-year program is designed to take people who are already successful in agriculture and natural resources and prepare them for bigger leadership roles.

"It's a public-private partnership between Montana State University Extension and private industry," Krista Evans said.

Evans is vice-president of governmental and community affairs for Sentinel Metals in Lincoln, and one of is one of the students in the seventh REAL Montana class.

"We will go home and we might be mayors or part of the chamber of commerce, or maybe a legislator or a U.S. senator," Evans said.

This class could eventually matter to people who have never set foot on a farm or ranch.

During the seminar, participants explored why these industries matter, including a simple exchange about raising meat goats during a KTVQ news editorial meeting.

"See why we raise meat goats," said Jodie Drange, vice-president/secretary of Drange Apiary, Inc. in Laurel. "It's one of the most consumed meats in the world."

The class sat in on the meeting, getting a real-time look at how those issues are explained to the public.

They're learning about policy and communication.

Some day, they could be helping write the policies that affect agriculture, mining, forestry and other natural-resource industries across Montana.

"It's important that we educate those legislators and decision makers on our world and on our businesses so that they're making informed decisions," Evans said.

Ben Lehfeldt is an example of where this program can lead.

He raises sheep in Lavina and is now president of the American Sheep Industry Association.

"I represent the kind of the producers across about 47 different states, for the sheep producers of the U.S.," Lehfeldt said.

Lehfeldt was part of the third REAL Montana class from 2017 to 2019 before eventually being elected to his national leadership position.

"It's important to how to bring people together and ultimately for a common goal, which is increase sheep numbers or increased demand of lamb or increase the sale of wool products," Lehfeldt said.

Taylor Brown, former state senator and current owner of Northern Ag Network and KGHL radio, brought the group to KTVQ.

Brown says the participants are already leaders in their industries.

And Stephen McLaughlin, president and co-founder of Hamilton-based RemSight, believes some will take that leadership much further.

"I wouldn't be surprised at all if we have some state and federal leaders coming out of this class," McLaughlin said.

The class finishes its two-year program in 2028, bringing the total number of participants since 2013 to about 150.

"We're gonna rely on them in the next 20, 30 years to guide both the economy of Montana and hopefully across the U.S. on making decisions that are really important for our country and our state," Lehfeldt said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.