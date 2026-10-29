Rare dinosaur skeleton discovered in Montana sells for $47 million at auction

A rare dinosaur skeleton discovered in Montana has sold for $47 million at an auction in New York, making it the second most expensive dinosaur fossil ever sold at auction.

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Rare dinosaur skeleton discovered in Montana sells for $47M at auction

The skeleton, nicknamed "Jodi," sparked a 12-minute bidding battle before selling for the multimillion-dollar price.

Montana rancher Jodi Pierson discovered the fossil in 2019. A team later excavated the remains.

The skeleton is one of only three substantial Nanotyrannus specimens known to science and includes a nearly complete skull.

The $47 million sale makes Jodi the second most valuable dinosaur skeleton ever sold at auction.

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