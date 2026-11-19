A day after a lockdown at Lame Deer Junior High and High School, parents are giving MTN News a clearer picture of what they say happened inside the school.

See students react to the lockdown below:

Questions remain following Lame Deer school lockdown

Multiple parents told MTN News that several fights broke out and that at least one student was injured and treated at an area medical facility. The school district has not confirmed those accounts.

The district has, however, addressed rumors that a weapon was involved. It said surveillance video was reviewed and no weapon was found on campus.

Bureau of Indian Affairs law enforcement responded, and the district said the people involved were removed from the school. Officials said the lockdown helped de-escalate the situation.

School started at 10 a.m. Wednesday, giving staff additional time for talking circles and prayer. Counselors were available for students.

Questions remain about exactly what happened. MTN News has repeatedly contacted the district seeking more information. Calls have not been returned, and when we went to the school to speak with the superintendent, we were told he was unavailable.

Among the unanswered questions: how many students were involved, what triggered the fights and whether anyone will face disciplinary action.

