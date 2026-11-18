BILLINGS — The Billings community showed up in a big way for Q2's annual Turkey Tuesday, collecting more than 8,000 pounds of turkey and 3,000 pounds of non-perishable food items.

Before the sun came up, turkeys were already rolling into the Q2 parking lot for the annual food drive.

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Q2's Turkey Tuesday brings in thousands of pounds of turkey and non-perishable food items

"It's our annual food drive for turkeys with Q2 and MasterLube," Kelsy Spark with Family Service said Tuesday.

The tradition is now more than 35 years strong. Year after year, Q2 has teamed up with Family Service to collect turkeys for Thanksgiving boxes.

"It's truly inspiring to see the community come together to support our mission, but also help those neighbors in need and make sure that everybody has a Thanksgiving meal," Spark said.

For Family Service, "everybody" means more than 1,000 families. The organization has gone from helping about 700 families four years ago to 1,200 last year.

"We kind of have seen a 22% increase in our food program specific the last two years. So it is continuing to grow," Spark said.

Putting Thanksgiving dinner on the table isn't getting any cheaper.

"I would say about $120. I mean, it may be more. I would not think less, just with the cost of everything that you get for Thanksgiving dinner for everything," Spark said.

MasterLube is a sponsor, opening its locations as drop-off spots. For MasterLube Assistant Manager JP Quinn, giving back is part of the job.

"I definitely love it. MasterLube is one of the best places around for giving back to the community. We like making life better," Quinn said.

So does Janell Keeling, who walked into the MasterLube lot with a turkey in hand.

"I've actually never done this before. I donate to Family Services all the time, but I've never done the turkey," Keeling said.

Her reason was simple.

"I like to have a good meal, so I thought other people would too," Keeling said.

One turkey at a time, the community is working toward one big goal this Thanksgiving.

"For Thanksgiving, we hope to serve 1,200 families," they said.