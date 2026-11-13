BILLINGS — A proposed 24.4% salary increase for Billings Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Garcia is on hold after the School District 2 board approved a motion to decline the proposed $270,000 salary and return with a more reasonable request.

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Proposed $270K superintendent salary put on hold after community pushback

The decision came Thursday night during a budget meeting at the Lincoln Center, where parents, staff and community members gathered to voice their concerns and support for the proposed increase.

Garcia currently earns approximately $217,000 annually, with his contract going through June 2028. The proposed increase would have raised his salary to $270,000, with an additional $20,000 to help with retirement in the form of a 403(b) plan. The proposal also called for a contract through June 2030 to ensure stability for the superintendent position.

While some community members believe competitive pay is necessary to retain Garcia, others questioned whether such a significant increase should be a priority when other school employees are also seeking better compensation.

Jennifer Leligdowicz, a Billings administrative assistant, said she believes teachers and support staff deserve more attention when it comes to pay.

"It's not justifiable to have asked taxpayers to pay them much more money," Leligdowicz said.

Grace Stewart/MTN News Jennifer Leligdowicz speaks with MTN after budget meeting at the Lincoln Center in Billings.

Jennifer added that competitive wages should extend throughout the district.

"All of our staff, our teachers, our support staff, even administration," Leligdowicz said.

But not everyone at the meeting opposed the proposed increase.

Some community members credited Garcia with making positive changes since joining the district and argued that offering competitive compensation could help keep him in Billings.

Karen Moses, a retired board member, said Garcia's leadership has helped move the district forward, pointing to his early efforts to increase teacher salaries despite inheriting a budget deficit.

"The first move he made was to raise the teacher salaries, particularly starting teacher salaries, despite the fact he inherited the deficit," Karen said.

Grace Stewart/MTN News Karen Moses speaks at budget meeting to discuss proposed $270,000 superintendent salary.

During Garcia's time with the district, test scores and graduation rates have increased, while teachers have also received salary increases.

Moses said she believes Garcia's contributions to the community deserve recognition.

"The job this superintendent has brought to this community is exemplary," Moses said.

She also pointed to potential salaries Garcia could earn elsewhere, saying his previous opportunities in Texas reportedly offered between $325,000 and $400,000.

"I credit this board for bringing this forward," Karen said.

Grace Stewart/MTN News Karen Moses speaks with MTN with documents explaining how money is allocated by the legislature.

Despite those arguments, the board moved to decline the proposed $270,000 salary and return with a revised request.

Karen acknowledged the financial challenges facing the district but said continued investment in education remains important.

"It's tough here. It's not easy. But we've not invested in our schools like we need to," she said.

For now, the proposed salary increase is off the table as the district considers what a more reasonable compensation package could look like.