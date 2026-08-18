Property auction to be held at Billings trailer court amidst rising lot rent

BILLINGS — Residents at Golden Meadows Trailer Court in Billings are running out of options as lot rent increases have created challenges with three property auctions scheduled for Wednesday.

The property auctions are for three homes that are thousands of dollars past due. Two of the properties are just less than $8,000 past due, while the third property belongs to Mindy Baker, who owes more than $4,200.

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Property auction to be held at Billings trailer park Wednesday amidst rising lot rent

"I mean, it's been devastating," Baker said Monday. "Since the last two people have taken over, our lot rent has increased astronomically."

Baker said her financial struggles compounded as ownership of the park changed hands and fees climbed. During that same time, Baker was dealing with her own personal struggles of addiction.

"I was up to date until a couple months into the new year, and then they took over the same time that everything kind of fell apart for me," Baker said.

Baker eventually fell behind on bills. Now, she's returned to work and ready to catch up on her payments, though she claims the Golden Meadows management isn't cooperating.

"I went in on person on Wednesday to say, 'Hey, I can pay you guys, like I have the money,'" Baker said. "And she was like, 'I can't accept that right now. It has to go through the law firm. I don't have answers.'"

MTN spoke with Golden Meadows management on the phone Tuesday, who said they have no comment regarding the incident.

The Rudd Law Offices, a Bozeman firm running the auction and representing Golden Meadows, told MTN that Baker has not contacted them to make a payment.

The situation is the latest development in a story first reported in mid-July, when ownership raised lot rent at the park. Now, some residents are looking to leave the neighborhood in search of more affordable housing, and some are being forced to refinance.

Resident Jon Arneson said he is planning to move to Park City because of the rising costs, but his bigger concern is for his neighbors.

"I don't think what they're doing here is illegal, but I think what they're doing here is immoral," Arneson said. "It's very frustrating for me, but for these folks, they don't have options."

Arneson said the ongoing financial pressure is forcing some residents into impossible choices.

"Heart medicine or food? Something has to go," Arneson said. "I mean, people are going to have to make some tough choices."

The auctions are scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, with Baker's scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m.