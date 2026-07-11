Power-pole collision cuts power to hundreds and knocks out KTVQ transmission

A vehicle collision into a power pole Friday on Billings north side cut power to nearly 400 NorthWestern Energy customers and forced KTVQ off the air.

The collision took place near the corner of Fourth Avenue North and North 13th Street.

The outage includes the MetraPark area and parts of Lockwood, according to NorthWestern Energy.

Engineers are working the restore the Q2 signal. Only over-the-air viewers are affected.

Click here to watch the Q2 live stream.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.