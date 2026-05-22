GREAT FALLS — The numbers are in: 166,685 tickets sold, more than $908,000 for Special Olympics Montana, and one big winner — Mark Frickle of Livingston is the owner of a new Chevy Silverado pickup truck from City Motors in Great Falls!

Tom Wylie reports - watch:

Meet the MTN Chevy raffle winner!

Frickle bought his ticket at Murdoch's Ranch & Home Supply last year and didn't think twice - until he got a phone call last week telling him that he won.

"I don't win anything, and I certainly didn't win a pickup. This is a scam," he jokingly recalled when he received the call. "So I called her back and she says, 'Yeah, you won a truck!'"

More numbers: this year, teams sold 87,298 tickets, raising $440,401. Sponsors sold 79,387 tickets and raised $468,483. The top ticket seller this year was Brian Jackson of Great Falls who sold 9,070 tickets and raised $45,350.

All proceeds from the MTN Chevy Raffle go towards funding training and competition for Special Olympics athletes.

Over the last 32 years, the MTN Chevy Raffle has raised $18,179,584 in sales and donations.

Additional Prizes:

Second Place Prize: Town Pump | $25,000 Cash Prize

Ticket #232953 | Cassie Germany | Hamilton, MT

SCHEELS | $1,500 gift card

Ticket #19936 | Melissa Kapperud | Gildford, MT

Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply | $1,500 gift card

Ticket #244731 | James Zimmerman | Helena, MT

Town Pump | $1,000 gift cards (3 winners chosen)

Ticket #12000 | Troy Christenson | Helena, MT

Ticket #229947 | Milton Rutherford | Heart Butte, MT

Ticket #78951 | Julie Neely | No City Listed

Tire Rama | Set of Cooper tires up to $1,000

Ticket #6030 | Bob Hickman | No City Listed

Sheehy Family | $1,000 cash prize

Ticket #216278 | Kathy Hegel | Glendive, MT

Pizza Hut | 1 Pizza a month for a year (5 winners chosen)

Ticket #50140 | Evan A. Zunoel | Butte, MT

Ticket #140324 | Kelly McKenzie | Billings, MT

Ticket #245962 | Jeremy Fuhrman | Billings, MT

Ticket #65047 | Ron Utgard | Billings, MT

Ticket #32346 | Lou Rice | St Ignatius, MT