'Back to its original beauty': Reed Point couple renovates historic hotel building

REED POINT— A local couple is renovating a historic Reed Point building, which is more than 100 years old.

Debi and Chuck Hammond, who own a ranch in Reed Point, have been transforming Hotel Montana since July.

The renovations include five hotel rooms, a three-bedroom apartment and a main room. The couple said the project was Debi’s idea.

“We talked about it, and he thought I was crazy,” said Debi, with a laugh.

“I was like, ‘Let's run away. I said we need to really rewatch that movie ‘The Money Pit’,” joked Chuck.

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The Hammonds estimate there is about a year of work to go, but the bedrooms have all been furnished.

They plan to keep all the original furniture and the tin plates, which line the ceiling. Some parts of the property, such as doors, door handles, utilities and the exterior will be updated as needed.

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“Some of the things that we want from this building is to really restore it back to its original beauty and some of the original elements,” said Debi.

The couple said they want to preserve the rich history of the building as much as possible.

“This part of Montana needs to be preserved for future generations,” said Chuck.

Hotel Montana, built in 1909, was originally a mercantile, called Walker’s Store. It has also housed a doctor’s office, lawyer office and grocery store.

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“This was the place where you got your supplies and it kind of opened up the whole northern frontier up here for the ranchers,” said Chuck.

The couple plans to get input from Reed Point neighbors as they finish the renovations and move businesses in.

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“We just want to really be respectful of the history and the heritage of not only the building but of Reed Point,” said Debi.

Tenants and business owners will be able to rent the spaces out. The Hammonds told MTN they envision a business, such as a restaurant or barbershop, occupying the main room downstairs.

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“Little towns like this will disappear unless we can get a little bit of commerce, a little bit of something to do. You know, buy an ice cream, get a haircut, get a steak,” said Chuck.

Debi told MTN she hopes the leased rooms will create more housing for the local workforce.

“There is a lack of housing in these small communities, especially Big Timber and Reed Point. We have a hard time sometimes getting teachers or physical therapists because there's just nowhere for them to stay,” said Debi.

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Some of the rooms overlook scenic Montana views, such as of the grain bin next door and the Yellowstone River.

“Whether you're visiting Yellowstone or just wanting to go to some rodeos, or you have a cow show you're going to, I mean, it's really ideal location,” said Chuck.

Several of the rooms are listed on Furnished Finder, for interested renters.