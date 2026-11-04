Harriet Hageman wins Wyoming U.S. Senate race, AP projects

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Republican Harriet Hageman won Wyoming's U.S. Senate race Tuesday, defeating Democrat James Byrd for an open seat, AP projects.

The election determined who would succeed outgoing Sen. Cynthia Lummis, who did not seek reelection. Hageman entered the race after serving as Wyoming's lone member of the U.S. House of Representatives, while Byrd campaigned as the Democratic nominee.

The campaign centered on federal energy policy, public lands, economic issues and the role of the federal government. Wyoming's Republican voting history made the race a closely watched test of the state's political direction following the open-seat announcement.

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Hageman will take office in January and join Wyoming's Senate delegation in Washington.

