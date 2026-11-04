Eric Barlow elected Wyoming governor, AP projects

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Republican Eric Barlow won Wyoming's gubernatorial election Tuesday, defeating Democratic nominee Ken Casner and Constitution Party candidate Rebecca Bextel, AP projects.

Barlow will succeed Wyoming's term-limited governor and take office in January, continuing Republican control of the governor's office in a heavily Republican state.

Throughout the campaign, Barlow emphasized economic development, energy production and state-based policymaking.

The governor oversees Wyoming's executive branch and plays a central role in shaping state budgets, public policy and agency operations. Barlow is scheduled to be sworn into office in January.

WATCH RELATED: Wyoming voters weigh property tax cut against concerns over public services