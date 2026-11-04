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Eric Barlow elected Wyoming governor, AP projects

WY House Speaker Vote
AP
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2015 file photo, Wyoming State Rep. Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, right, speaks at a hearing Cheyenne, Wyo. Two Republican lawmakers will compete on Saturday to determine which one will become the next speaker of the Wyoming House of Representatives. Lawmakers will vote to choose either House Majority Leader Eric Barlow or Rep. Mark Jennings to replace outgoing Speaker of the House Steve Harshman. (AP Photo/Ben Neary, File)
WY House Speaker Vote
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CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Republican Eric Barlow won Wyoming's gubernatorial election Tuesday, defeating Democratic nominee Ken Casner and Constitution Party candidate Rebecca Bextel, AP projects.

Barlow will succeed Wyoming's term-limited governor and take office in January, continuing Republican control of the governor's office in a heavily Republican state.

Throughout the campaign, Barlow emphasized economic development, energy production and state-based policymaking.

The governor oversees Wyoming's executive branch and plays a central role in shaping state budgets, public policy and agency operations. Barlow is scheduled to be sworn into office in January.

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