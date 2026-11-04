Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsPolitics

Chuck Gray wins Wyoming's lone U.S. House seat, AP projects

House Federal Elections
AP
Chuck Gray, Wyoming Secretary of State testifies during a House Committee on House Administration hearing on federal elections on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Tom Brenner)
House Federal Elections
Posted
Add Q2 News as a Google Preferred Source

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Republican Chuck Gray won Wyoming's at-large congressional race Tuesday, defeating Democrat Lisa Kinney, Libertarian Shawn Johnson and Constitution Party nominee Jeff Haggit, AP projects.

Gray's victory sends him to Washington as Wyoming's sole representative in the U.S. House. Wyoming elects one member to Congress statewide because of its population.

The race featured candidates from four parties and focused on issues including federal land management, energy policy, economic development and government spending.

Gray, who currently serves as Wyoming secretary of state, will succeed the current holder of the state's House seat when the new Congress convenes.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader