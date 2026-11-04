Chuck Gray wins Wyoming's lone U.S. House seat, AP projects

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Republican Chuck Gray won Wyoming's at-large congressional race Tuesday, defeating Democrat Lisa Kinney, Libertarian Shawn Johnson and Constitution Party nominee Jeff Haggit, AP projects.

Gray's victory sends him to Washington as Wyoming's sole representative in the U.S. House. Wyoming elects one member to Congress statewide because of its population.

The race featured candidates from four parties and focused on issues including federal land management, energy policy, economic development and government spending.

Gray, who currently serves as Wyoming secretary of state, will succeed the current holder of the state's House seat when the new Congress convenes.

