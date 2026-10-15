Police: Two taken into custody after stolen van crashes into Billings home

BILLINGS — Billings police have taken two female suspects into custody after officers received a report that a van had been stolen from the 400 block of Howard Avenue.

The van was driven into a family's home nearby in the 300 Block of 4th Street W, which is now considered structurally unsound due to the crash. Owners of the vehicle detained one suspect at their home and the other suspect, driving the vehicle fled on foot, according to Billings police.

Police located the suspect that fled on foot, in the 300 block of Miles Ave. Both suspects are in-custody.

In an update shared with Q2, Billings police say they arrested 32-year-old Redleaf BraidedHair, she was charged with motor vehicle theft, driving under the influence and two counts of criminal endangerment.

No one in the home was harmed, despite it being occupied by two subjects at the time of the crash.