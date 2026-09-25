Police: 21-year-old injured in early morning shooting in Billings's West End

BILLINGS, Mont. — A 21-year-old man was injured in an early Friday morning shooting in the West End neighborhood of Billings, the Billings Police Department said.

Police said that officers were dispatched to a verbal disturbance in the 3300 block of Ravalli Place, and while en route, the disturbance turned physical.

When they arrived, they found a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The man was transported to a local hospital, police said.

Detectives are actively investigating the shooting, and police said there is no threat to the public related to it.

Officers were at the scene of the shooting for more than six hours Friday investigating, and MTN News was told that they were dusting nearby cars for fingerprints.