Playing hardball: Could the city of Billings lose the Mustangs?

BILLINGS — The Billings Mustangs could be without a home in the city for the first time since 1948 as contract negotiations between the franchise and the city reach a critical point.

The Mustangs are coming to the end of a 10-year contract in which the city charged $60,000 per year for use of Dehler Park. Now, the city is asking for $172,000 per year — nearly triple the current rate.

Billings City Council members Roy Neese, Scott Aspenlieder, Bill Kennedy and Mike Boyette and Billings Park and Recreation Director Gavin Woltjer met with Mustangs General Manager Dave Heller Monday to negotiate new terms. In addition to the fee increase, the city is asking for a share of concession and gate income, as well as money sponsors pay for signage along the back fence.

Aspenlieder said the old contract was unfair to the city.

Heller confirmed he is negotiating with the city and expects to speak with city officials as soon as Tuesday. He called the city's ask extraordinarily and surprisingly high but said he is continuing to negotiate to keep the Mustangs in Billings.

"The Mustangs have been a part of Billings since 1948 ... it's in our DNA and we hope to stay a part of Billings for a very long time," Heller said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.