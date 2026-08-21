BILLINGS — Thousands of people are expected to attend the Yellowstone International Air Show this weekend, and officials are asking visitors to plan ahead for traffic, temporary airspace restrictions, and increased security.

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Planning to attend the Billings air show? Here’s what to know before you go

The Blue Angels will headline the two-day event Saturday and Sunday, with gates opening at 9 a.m. and flight demonstrations scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Billings police and airport officials say preparations have been underway for more than a year, using lessons learned from the last Yellowstone International Air Show in 2023.

“We did one three years ago, and we kind of took some of that blueprint from what worked and what didn't work,” Billings Police Public Relations Sgt. Jeff Stovall said.

Police expect about 20,000 people per day and will have between 10 and 20 officers assigned to the air show, in addition to officers working their regular shifts. Other local, state, and federal agencies will also assist.

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Stovall said officers will focus on security and traffic, but will also be available to respond to medical emergencies, dehydration, and potential grass fires.

"With the police department, it's just more of all hands on deck,” said Stovall.

The biggest traffic impacts are expected between about 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., as spectators leave the air show. Road closures will be used to help move traffic out of the area. Highway 3, extending from Zimmerman Trail toward the North 27th Street roundabout, will be affected.

Related: One for dad: Scott Breen's wild ride with the Blue Angels

Skyway Drive is also open this year and is expected to help reduce congestion, particularly for people traveling toward the Heights.

The air show coincides with another major event in downtown Billings. Banana Ball weekend with the Party Animals and the Firefighters will also play Saturday at 7 p.m., bringing additional traffic to the city after the air show.

“It's just putting together two events, two large events in a close proximity to each other and making sure the traffic's flowing smoothly,” he said.

Related: Banana Ball 101: Party Animals and Firefighters explain how the game works

The air show will also temporarily change operations at Billings Logan International Airport. Temporary flight restrictions will be in effect Friday through Sunday from 10:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. as aircraft participating in the show use the surrounding airspace.

Billings Director of Aviation and Transit Jeff Roach said airlines have worked with the airport to move commercial flights scheduled during the restricted period to earlier or later times.

“The airlines have been very good about adjusting their schedules and moving their flights earlier or later in the day to accommodate the air show activity,” Roach said. "The only thing that'll be closed will be the airspace for the air show activity during the air show itself.”

Despite the restrictions, passengers will still have access to the airport terminal. Drivers should use Main Street and Airport Road to reach the terminal and follow posted signs and directions.

Roach said travelers do not need to arrive at the airport earlier than they normally would for their flights.

“The airlines are very accommodating about their schedule and making sure that people get through the check-in and boarding process very smoothly," Roach said.

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Emergency aircraft, including medical flights, can still be accommodated if needed.

The air show also requires additional work from city staff and law enforcement.

Roach said the air show provides funding for the airport staff time spent supporting the event. Police overtime is also partially covered by event partners and the air show board.

“We do put a little bit of extra effort into it,” Roach said. “But it's all for the benefit of the community.”

Officials say the previous air show's traffic moved smoothly, with most spectators able to leave within about an hour and a half. They expect similar traffic this weekend but are asking visitors to give themselves extra time and follow directions from law enforcement and traffic crews.

“Just pack your patience, understand there'll be more activity at the airport,” Roach said.

For those watching aircraft outside the official event area, Stovall also urged people to keep safety in mind rather than stopping in unsafe locations to watch the planes. He said the goal is to enjoy the return of the Blue Angels while keeping traffic moving and spectators, drivers and travelers safe.

"Don't stop on the shoulders, don't stop in the middle of the street. Be safe," said Stovall. "Check it out. "It's an awesome event it's great for the city and a way to let people really experience Billings.”

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