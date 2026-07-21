MISSOULA — Many in Montana carry bear spray as a safety measure while in the outdoors.

"Bear spray has been shown to be very effective. It's not foolproof, just like wearing seat belts doesn't guarantee you won't be injured or wearing a life vest in a boat, but it increases your odds and your safety margin by a lot," consultant Mike Bader told MTN.

(WATCH: Petition requiring hunters, trappers to carry bear spray submitted to FWP)

Petition requiring hunters, trappers to carry bear spray submitted to FWP

One petition is seeking to make that a requirement for both hunters and trappers in bear country.

"If this rule is adopted, it would not prohibit people from carrying firearms. If they still want to carry a firearm, they can. But this would provide a non-lethal alternative," Bader explained.



Nineteen organizations along with nearly 50 other individuals submitted a petition for what they call a new public safety rule for hunters and trappers.

"Those two activities have a higher risk of encountering bears because hunters tend to hunt alone and stalk quietly through thick brush and forests. And trappers use baited and scented traps that can attract bears," Bader detailed.

Groups say this would help prevent what they deem unnecessary grizzly bear deaths and that it’s similar to wearing orange while hunting to prevent injuries and death.

"There's an awful lot of bears who've been getting shot in recent years and encounters with people. So, if we can improve the safety level for both, it'll be a good thing," Bader said.

The petition will be reviewed by Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks as well as the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission. Bader notes they should receive a reply about the proposed rule within 60 days.

"We wanted to file it now so that they would have a chance to act before the hunting season starts," Bader said. "We see the petition as an opportunity to educate the public and have a dialogue about this," he continued.