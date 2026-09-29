Park County and Columbus fire departments to merge; public meeting set for Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Mont. — Park County and Columbus fire departments have agreed to merge, and residents will have a chance to weigh in at a public meeting Wednesday night.

Stillwater County Commissioner Roger Webb said a public meeting is set for Wednesday night at the Special K Ranch in Columbus. The meeting is an opportunity for residents to share any concerns they have about the Park City Rural Fire District and Columbus Rural Fire District coming together.

Both departments say they need to merge because they are facing high costs. Money is needed to replace fire equipment, including turnout gear and a new fire engine — all of which cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

A consolidation would allow the departments to share equipment and gear and both fire departments will continue to operate out of their own fire stations.

The Columbus and Park City fire departments are following a national trend. Many rural and small-town departments are consolidating as the number of volunteer firefighters is dropping.

Related: Columbus and Park City fire chiefs push to consolidate departments

