LAUREL, Mont. — The new owners of the old Laurel school building asked residents how the over 110-year-old structure constructed should be refurbished.

In July, developers from Butte, purchased the building for $150,300 in an on-line auction. The building itself was first constructed back in 1910.

Watch old Laurel school building open house story here:

Owners of old Laurel school building ask public for ideas on renovation

The ownership group known as Locomotive LLC invited the public to offer suggestions at a community open house.

Students used to run up the stairs and around the bleachers in the gym for P.E. class.

“It must have been sixth grade because by eighth grade they decided no students were allowed up here for safety,” said Michelle Mize.

Mize went to middle school in the 1990s and has kept in touch with a classmate who now lives in Australia.

“She said her favorite thing to do is tell people how we learned to fly fish in this gym,” Mize said about her friend.

Jeff Riggs, one of the owners, enjoys hearing stories such as a gym full of Locomotives fans for a basketball game.

“I talked to a woman who was a cheerleader in here in the 60s,” Riggs said. “And it's just really fun.”

Riggs and his business partners also want to hear what the community would like in a refurbished Laurel High School building that was built in 1910.

“This is all just conceptual stuff,” said Just Humphrey, another co-owner of the old school. “We have nothing planned at this point in time at all.”

Humphry showed some rendering possibilities, but it's also about reminiscing.

“A lot of good memories,” said Anna O’Donnell. “And nurses. We were just talking about how we'd go in there, the detention room.”

O'Donnell and her friend Ashley O'Neal have remained close since they graduated from middle school in the 1990s.

Their first trip back to the building helps them remember old classmates.

“When you're this age, you know, you're losing people,” said O’Neal. “So it's neat to kind of have those memories with our fun classmates that are no longer with us.”

On this night, many enjoyed the memories, including of the old library, which former students say does not look the same.

“There was a glass partition here and the study hall was at one end,” said Ed Hatten. “And I think this one is the library. This was the whole library.”

Hatten and his wife Cindy graduated from middle school in the 1970s.

“You could kind of feel the old, the memories in there,” said Dustin Hopkins, who along with his family lives across the street from the school. “And so yeah, just touring, it's pretty cool. ”

And others offered suggestions.

“I'm excited that this building is going to be put into use,” said Kathleen Gilluly, a Laurel resident. “But I would like to see a museum.”

Whether it turns into a museum, housing, offices, or a place to do art and yoga, they're all happy the old Laurel High School and middle school will be preserved.

“It doesn't matter to me,” said Lillie Grace, who attended high school in the building in the 1960s. “I just would like to see it maintained and kept up.“

“Absolutely, like reinvigorating and bringing back space to be able to be used in old historic buildings,” said Riggs.