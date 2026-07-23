Over 40 animals seized in animal cruelty case in Lincoln County

MISSOULA — More than 40 animals were seized during an animal cruelty investigation in Lincoln County.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, authorities received a call on June 27 about possible animal neglect in the Rolling Hills area in Eureka.

While a search warrant was conducted, law enforcement seized 40 dogs, including Pomeranians, Huskies and mixed breeds. Also seized were two ponies, two chickens, two rabbits, one goat and four cats.

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“All the animals seized were taken into custody of Lincoln County and were evaluated and treated by a veterinarian. The animals have since been surrendered by the owner and are in the process of being rehomed,” wrote the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in a press release.

The press release further stated that the case will be turned over to the Lincoln County Attorney’s Office for review regarding charges.

