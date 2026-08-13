BILLINGS — 4H entries have once again set a record at MontanaFair, which organizers hope is a positive sign for the future of agriculture in Montana.

The Rouse family of Worden was a part of that record throughout the week, with all three of their children showing their sheep.

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'Our Super Bowl': 4H entries hit record numbers at MontanaFair

The Rouse siblings, Owen, 15, Trigg, 13, and Eva, 10, said that they have had a passion for 4H for as long as they can remember.

"I've been in 4H since I was eight, which is the youngest you can join," Trigg said at MontanaFair this week.

"I really like showing and fitting the animals," Eva added.

For the Rouses, 4H is practice for their daily lives of caring for their animals on the family ranch. While they enjoy any opportunity to show off their animals, all three agreed that nothing compares to the MontanaFair.

"It's kind of our Super Bowl to the end of our 4H year," organizer Stephanie Johnson said.

There's plenty of work that goes into prepping the animals for their showing. Owen said that every year he learns something new.

"I learn a lot about different things on showing them and setting them up," Owen said. "Just trying to make them look nice."

The preparation that goes into the competition reflects the hard work and focus 4H instills in its participants. For the Rouse family, getting their animals ready is a detailed process.

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"We wash them and wash their legs out with conditioners," Trigg said of the first steps.

Then the sheep are moved back to their pen area, where the participants make sure they are dry and clean.

"We'll blow dry them on the stand," Eva said. "Then we comb out their legs so all of their sawdust is out of there."

It's lengthy, but Eva said she enjoys it and tries to retain any information she can while spending the week at the Fair.

"We learn a lot about, like, probably different supplements and feed for them," Eva said. "Like if you want them to gain more muscle or get a little fatter."

Owen said he enjoys the opportunity to see old friends and make new ones.

"Just going around and meeting new people, doing all the activities there," Owen said. "It's fun."

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4H is a tradition that has been around for more than a century at MontanaFair and continues to grow. Johnson said that this year's record is a huge sign of new generations participating.

"Now, we're seeing that new generation, and that's just kind of the circle of life as 4H goes," Johnson said.

Johnson said the lessons and values learned last for a lifetime.

"What people don't see is really what goes on behind the scenes," Johnson said. "It's the lessons that are learned. It's the friendships that are made."

For the Rouse family, carrying on that tradition is something they take seriously, and it's a big reason why the fair is something they look forward to all year.

"It's really important because you meet a lot of new people, and there's a lot of great opportunities," Trigg said.

"It's really good because you get to learn a lot of things and you can get better at things for your future," Eva said.