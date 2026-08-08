One sent to hospital during Billings house fire

BILLINGS— An ambulance transported one person to the hospital Friday afternoon after a Billings home on Pine Cove Road caught on fire.

The Billings Fire Department responded to the fire around 1:50 p.m.

Bystanders observed smoke coming from the back of the home and the attic.

Fire Battalion Jason Lyon told MTN two floors of the home sustained fire and smoke damage.

Vanessa Willardson/Q2 Jason Lyon

He said several pets were rescued from the house, but none were injured.

"Be careful out there. It's summer and with conditions being as hot and dry as they are, things can take off. So please exercise caution,” Lyon said in an interview with MTN on the scene.

He said investigators are still determining the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage.