BILLINGS— Montana Highway Patrol is looking for a suspect driving a white Dodge Ram pickup truck after a hit-and-run crash put a Billings driver in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

WATCH: One injured: MHP looking for suspect after Billings hit-and-run crash

One injured: Montana Highway Patrol looking for suspect after Billings hit-and-run crash

According to Montana Highway Patrol, an F-150 truck collided with a Billings Police patrol car around 2 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Broadwater Avenue and 3rd Street West.

The driver of the F-150 was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the truck onto Broadwater Avenue.

Courtesy Montana Highway Patrol Dodge Ram pickup truck

Shortly after the driver was ejected into the road, a white Dodge Ram pickup truck ran over the driver of the F-150, leaving the driver with serious injuries. The driver of the Dodge Ram pickup truck fled the scene.

The intersection was closed until 7 a.m. There were still blood and tire marks on Broadwater Avenue.

Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and asks anyone with information to contact Trooper Wyatt Duncan at 406-410-0157.