Northern Cheyenne schools face accreditation loss, putting diplomas and funding at risk

BUSBY — The Northern Cheyenne Tribe announced on Facebook that the Northern Cheyenne Tribal Schools are not meeting state standards.

Tribal leaders say seventh- and eighth-grade students are falling behind, and it's putting the high school in Lame Deer in jeopardy if the situation does not improve.

School officials say the problem is that too many children are missing too many days of school, and that has the state looking at their accreditation.

If the Montana Board of Public Education moves a school to a nonaccredited status, it can lose state funding, the school can be shut down, and diplomas can be considered invalid.

The tribe is asking parents to get involved and ensure their children attend class. Tribal leaders also plan to organize community meetings to discuss the process.

