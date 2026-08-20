New wildfire breaks out in Stillwater County

Firefighters are battling a new fire burning Wednesday in Stillwater County.

The Windmill Fire was spotted at 3 p.m. and quickly spread to at least 1,000 near Five Mile Road near the Sweet Grass and Stillwater county line.

Two helicopters and two engines are working to calm the flames, according to fire officials. The fire is 0 percent contained.

The Windmill Fire is among more than 60 wildfire starts statewide over the last week.

Nearly 116,000 acres have burned in Montana since the start of the year.

Check MT Fire Info for the latest on the fire.