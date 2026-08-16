New owners of Rockets in downtown Billings vow to keep beloved wrap shop the same

BILLINGS — Rockets, the popular wraps and soda shop in downtown Billings, has new ownership after close to three decades.

PJ and Crystal Eldridge have taken over the beloved spot, which has been a fixture in the downtown area since 1999, and they said they are committed to keeping everything the same.

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New owners of Rockets in downtown Billings vow to keep the beloved wrap shop exactly the same

"I want to keep the familiarity," PJ said on Sunday. "I want to keep Rockets, Rockets. Just keeping everything how it's been for the last 27 years."

That means the hours, the menu, and even the staff are all staying put. Eldridge is keeping the existing team together as part of the transition, with only one day being closed during the process.

"The food is staying the same, the hospitality and friendly faces are staying the same, and the heart of Rockets is going to stay the same," Eldridge said. "Rockets has a great reputation, and we don't want to change that."

Eldridge said he's spent the past two decades in the food and service industry and that the opportunity to take on a community favorite like Rockets is exciting.

"I've been in the restaurant business long enough to know that restaurants don't survive close to three decades on accident," Eldridge said.

The Eldridges' commitment to continuity comes as downtown Billings continues to grow. The area saw 25 new businesses open in 2025 and 21 in 2024. Eldridge believes that consistency from established businesses helps the entire downtown corridor thrive alongside the newer arrivals.

"To be able to come in and carry on the legacy, is just an opportunity that we couldn't pass up," Eldridge said.

Eldridge said that so far the community support has been amazing.

"It's been great to have the support of people that have been here. They want to see the legacy live on as well," Eldridge said.