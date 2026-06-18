New campground opens at Stevensville fishing access site

STEVENSVILLE — Just in time for summer, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks opened a new campground, adding on to the John and Nancy Owen Fishing Access Site in Stevensville.
The popular fishing spot along the Bitterroot River now has four basic campsites, a restroom and expanded parking for boat trailers.
The campground opened on June 5th. Each site has a picnic table and a fire pit. The land for the addition was donated by the owner of neighboring Fort Owen Ranch.
If you are looking to camp, the sites are all first-come, first-serve.
There is a nightly fee. It is $12 a night for Montana fishing license holders and just $5 a night for residents with fishing licenses that are 62 or older, disabled or veterans.
For non-Montana fishing license holders, it is $18, or $7.50 for those 62 or older, disabled or veterans.