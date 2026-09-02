BILLINGS— A virtual open house conducted by the Billings Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) found many neighbors are opposed to traffic changes on Colton Boulevard as a part of the Safe Routes to School project.

MPO is proposing $1.6 million in changes including curb extensions, high-visibility crosswalks, buffered bike lanes, street lighting upgrades, added signs and flashing lights along the stretch between 17th Street West and Rehberg Lane.

Watch the report below:

Neighbors oppose school traffic changes to Colton Boulevard, suggest more police instead

But most neighbors opposed the traffic changes in the public comment period, suggesting more law enforcement instead. One comment said “You could solve the speeding problem by patrolling more. Get BPD out here.”

A letter written from nearby resident Jennifer Olsen to Billings City Council and MPO said, “These aren’t minor changes. They will affect parking, traffic flow, property owners, neighborhood character, and ultimately residents’ taxes or assessments.”

MPO Transportation Planner Elyse Monat told MTN the changes would not increase property taxes unless streetlights were built. She said funds for the $1.6 million project would come out of a designated budget.

The proposed changes are in response to concerns that traffic could pose a danger to students arriving and leaving Poly Drive Elementary School and Saint Francis Catholic School.

Many neighbors agree drivers going past the schools should be more careful.

One anonymous Poly Drive parent wrote, “My main concern is my kids walking to Poly School— the crosswalk at 24th and Colton. They've almost been hit a few times.”

Steve DeLeon, a resident near that crosswalk, told MTN he sees a lot of reckless driving as young students walk past his house to school.

Vanessa Willardson/Q2 Steve DeLeon

“It seems the worst part is when the parents are going to return after they drop off their little people. They tend to forget there's other little people coming up the road too,” said DeLeon. “They kind of hustle back and don't pay attention.”